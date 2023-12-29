Algerian Products to Participate in 23 International Fairs During 2024

In parallel with the opening of the permanent fairs for Algerian products abroad, the inauguration of branches of Algerian banks in Mauritania and Senegal in 2023, and preparations for the inauguration of a branch of the Algerian Foreign Bank in France, which is expected soon, the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry contacted various public and private economic operators with a program that includes a list of the most important international events and fairs, starting January 1, 2024, to mobilise the economic diplomacy through important missions.

The Algerian Chamber of Commerce explained to dealers how to register their attendance, considering that participation in such fairs is a way to introduce Algerian products, sign new deals, attract investors, increase the volume of exports outside of hydrocarbons, and stimulate economic diplomacy, to which the Algerian authorities attach great importance, as the program of the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry includes 23 important events in the largest African and Arab countries and various regions of the world, including 17 fairs and 6 events dedicated exclusively to Algerian products.

The official program for Algeria’s participation in economic events abroad for 2024 -a copy is available to Echorouk-, reveals the preparation for the movement of Algerian public and private companies to participate in 23 fairs, such as the International Fair in Tripoli, Libya, expected between May 15 and 21,2024. The upcoming Havana International Fair in Cuba in November 2024, and the Dakar International Fair in Senegal in December 2024.

Regarding private international fairs, Algerian dealers will participate in the “Arab Health Exhibition” in the United Arab Emirates between January 29 and February 1, 2024, and the “GulFood Expo” in the Emirates also between February 19 and 23, in addition to the “Promote Trade Fair” in Yaoundé in Cameroon between February 17 and 25. Another exhibition and congress for health, medical equipment and pharmaceutical materials will be held in Ethiopia “Ethio Health Exhibition & Congress” between March 7 and 9 in Addis Ababa, and the “Foodex Japan 2024″ Food Industry Exhibition in Tokyo between March 5 to 8, 2024.

The program also includes participation in the International Food & Drink Event in London from March 25 to 27, and the “Global Industry Trade Fair” in Paris from March 25 to 28, as this salon specializes in food handling. Algerian companies will also participate in the “McFruit Trade Show” in Milan, Italy, from May 8 to 10, which is an exhibition specializing in the manufacture and trade of agricultural food, high-quality drinks and innovative products, and the “SIAL Canada Food Exhibition” from May 15 to 17, 2024.

Modern Technologies and Startups event “Viva Technology” in Paris, France, from June 15 to 18, the “World Food Moscow 2024, Russia, from September 17 to 20, the “Gitex Global 2024” for technology and innovations in the United Arab Emirates from October 14 to 18, and the “SIAL Paris 2024″ Salon for global food industries from October 19 to 23, and the food industry and the “Foodex Saudi Expo 2024 Riyadh” dedicated to the food and drink industry from September 16 to 19.

Other exhibitions for Algerian products abroad include the “Nigeria Build Expo 2024”, an international fair in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, many exhibitions in Johannesburg, South Africa, Abidjan in Ivory Coast, the Doha Expo 2024 in Qatar, and the Amman Trade Shows 2024 in Jordan.

These trade moves come in parallel with the previous statements of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who stressed more than once the existence of a strong will to establish the foundations of an economic model freed from previous mentalities and practices, which led the disruption of the country, explaining that the year 2024 will be economic, calling for the need to strive to build a productive and diversified export-based economy with the support of the small and medium enterprises sector while reducing imports, due to their capabilities in innovation and their major contribution to employment and raising growth rates.