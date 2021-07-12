Algerian-Saharawi Borders: Launch Of Demarcation Process

Algerian Government representatives met, on Friday 12th July 2021, with the Secretary General of the Saharawi Ministry of Security and Documentation to launch the demarcation process of the borders between the two nations.

As a matter of fact, an Algerian-Saharawi committee supervised the finalization of the demarcation process of the border between the two countries on June 14 and 15 in Tindouf at the level of the third military region.

According to the ANP magazine “El-Djeich”, in its last issue, the committee based its final report on what had been achieved in the period from 2 to 10 May 2021, in addition to the process of monitoring the particulars and thus delineating the border line.

On the Algerian side, Major General Zerhouni Ammar Toufik, Head of Geographic and Remote Sensing of the National People’s Army Staff, took part in the committee’s proceedings.

As for the Saharawi side, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Security and Documentation of the Saharawi Republic, Sidi Ould Oukal, was present.

This timely operation is part of Algeria’s efforts to support the legitimate right of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic to self-determination and independence.