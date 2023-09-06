Algerian Security Services Arrest Moroccans For Smuggling Migrants to Europe 

The Central Office for Combating Organized Crime (SCLCO) arrested, this week, two Moroccans leading an international criminal network for smuggling migrants to Europe.



The Algerian police services stated that “the Central Office for Combating Organized Crime disbands a cross-border criminal network that is led by two Moroccans specializing in organizing secret trips and smuggling people from the western borders of the country towards Europe.”



The statement added that “the organized criminal activity of this network was put to an end, its criminal plans were thwarted, and 12 people were arrested. Among them, a woman, after intelligence work supported by extensive field investigations initiated by National Security investigators.”



“Sums of money were seized and recovered in the national and hard currencies, as well as luxury tourist vehicles, and other cars that were used as a means of transportation to carry out their criminal acts,” the police services statement added.

