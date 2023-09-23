-- -- -- / -- -- --
Algerian Security Services Foil Activity of 2 International Illegal Migrant Smuggling Networks 

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache 
In two separate operations, the Anti-Illegal Migration Squad of the Judicial Police of the Security State Department of Ain Temouchent (western Algeria) thwarted the activity of two criminal networks specialized in smuggling clandestine migrants by secret sailing, with the arrest of 17 people.
A National Security statement said that the two operations carried out, under the supervision of the competent judicial prosecution, also resulted in the seizure of two (02) pleasure boats, an engine for a pleasure boat, 12 life jackets, various tools and devices used in secret sailing, a vehicle (01) designated for transporting people, a motorcycle and a sum of money in hard currency.
The suspects were brought before the Public Prosecutors, at the Beni Saf and el-Amria Courts, on charges of planning and attempting to smuggle immigrants illegally across the sea and endangering the lives and safety of people.
