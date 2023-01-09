Algerian Strikers Show Brilliant Performance in Europe

Algerian Desert Foxes who play in the attack position seem to be returning to form in the European leagues and cups, after more than a month of World Cup rest as they watched the World Cup from their homes although they wished to be part of its games.



The most formidable Desert Warrior is certainly Riyad Mahrez, who scored in the English Football League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Champions League, the EFL cup, and the Community Shield, which are the oldest competitions in the world with more than a century and a half of existence, with continuity and excitement.

Mahrez led Manchester City to win in the English Premier League against Chelsea to cling to the chase of Arsenal, and he returned after 72 hours to lead them to another victory against the same opponent, with a quadruple in which he scored the half, and his goal from a direct world-class free kick will remain in the minds of football fans for a long time. He also scored, since the end of the World Cup, four goals and made an assist in five matches, which is a great number for an amazing player who forced the Chelsea coach to pay tribute to his goal, forgetting his team’s setback.

The Algerian international striker Said Benrahma and West Ham ace is waiting for the end of a series of challenges to his Scottish coach, David Moyes, a dream that seems still far from being realized, as he was placed in the reserve bench again in a complicated cup match against Brentford, before the coach allowed him to be part of the game to score a goal from an exquisite shell that carried his team to the next round of the Federation Cup, and forced David Moyes during the press conference to allocate half of his words about the creative Said Benrahma.

In England, it is impossible to ignore Ryan Ait-Nouri’s brilliant achievement with his humble team Wolverhampton, and the two-goal draw against Liverpool in its own home, where he was an extraordinary star, and even his chances of scoring as a defender exceeded those of the Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah.



The phenomenon Adam Ounas contributed to the qualification of his team, LOSC Lille, in the French Cup, not with his decisive pass, but rather with his legendary level in front of the Troyes club, and if the injury will leave Adam’s feet, he will glow more and it will be difficult for the Lille club to keep him, as he is currently performing in a high mood and a showcasing manner even in complex locations, and we can without exaggeration place him technically with the best players in the French League 1 currently, led by the Paris Saint-Germain trio, Neymar, Messi and Mbappe.

