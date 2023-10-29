Algerian Students Jailed By Zionists During The 1967 War

Within the framework of the cultural activities accompanying the 26th session of the Algiers International Book Fair, the pavilion of the National Syndicate of Book Publishers hosted a lecture by Professor Said Bahri from the University of Constantine (eastern Algeria) about the Algerian students who were imprisoned by Israel in the 1967 war, through his experience as a student who went to study in the beginnings of independence and found himself in Israeli prisons.

Professor Said Bahri said that he and a group of Algerian students went to the Middle East to continue studies in 1967, when the newly independent Algeria sent a number of its students to schools in Arab countries for training, to contribute to the renaissance of independent Algeria, but after the attack and invasion that Israel carried out on Arab lands in the Six-Day War 1967, he found himself with a number several students in Zionist prisons, where they were transferred to “Ramla” prison, which is one of the terrifying Israeli prisons.

The Algerian students remained for three months in Zionist prisons, during which they tasted the scourges of neglect, hunger, thirst, and moral humiliation before the International Red Cross succeeded in liberating them after negotiations with an Arab country.

During his testimony about that stage, Said Bahri said that Israel was carrying out excavations almost daily using explosives to discover what it calls the Solomon’s Temple to prove its claim that that land is Jewish, while history confirms that that land is Canaanite and Arab, and they are intruders and strangers.

In comparison to what Said Bahri lived through in 1967 as a student, and what is happening today, he explained that the Palestinian resistance today relies on its people and constitutes the beginning of liberation and salvation.

what is happening today, Bahri added, will have an impact on the Israeli street and public opinion and will change many concepts and data in the field.