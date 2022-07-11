Algerian-Tunisian Coordination to Facilitate Tourists’ Movement

Algeria and Tunisia are in permanent coordination in all fields, especially in the tourism aspect, as they are working for the convenience of the tourists of the two countries, after the recent decision of the President of the Republic to open the border after closure for more than two years, due to the outbreak of the Corona epidemic. The current July 15th will be the date for the opening of the land borders between the two countries, the Minister of Interior and Local Communities, Kamal Beljdoud, confirmed, during his visit to the border checkpoint of Oum Teboul in the Wilaya of El Tarf, on Monday.

According to the Minister of Interior, the brotherly Algerians and Tunisians will find all facilities for their comfort in their second country, confirming the need to prepare all the necessary material and human capabilities at the level of border posts to facilitate the movement of people between the two neighbouring countries.

Beldjoud added that nine border checkpoints have been equipped to facilitate travel procedures and avoid overcrowding in the summer period, every year, due to the influx of tourists between the two countries.

For his part, his Tunisian counterpart, Minister of Interior Tawfik Charafeddine, asserted that the Algerian brothers are welcome in their second country, where Algerian families will find all the welcome, attention and good services anywhere they need, adding that the Tunisian authorities have allocated all services to provide all the comfort for Algerian tourists.

On the other hand, in response to a question about the phenomenon of border smuggling, Algerian Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud affirmed that the Algerian government is on the lookout and will not tolerate this phenomenon that is destroying the national economy and that it will stand firmly against anyone who seeks to harm the national economy, through the practice of this phenomenon of smuggling of various products.

The Minister of the Interior, visited the Wilaya of El Tarf, on Monday, to inspect the border crossing at Oum Teboul, the border point between Algeria and Tunisia, accompanied by the General Director of Customs, where he was received by an official delegation comprising the Tunisian Minister of Interior, the Algerian Ambassador to Tunisia and the Consul of Tunisia in Annaba, as and the Consul of Tunisia in Tebessa and the governors of the Republic of three border cities, Souk Ahras, Tebessa and El Wadi, and the offices of the Tunisian customs, security and military authorities, who were given strict instructions to work on the implementation of the program aimed at developing border areas within the framework of the Algerian-Tunisian joint committee.