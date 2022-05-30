Algerian-Tunisian Meeting on Energy Cooperation

Algeria and Tunisia will hold, on Tuesday, a meeting of the bilateral committee for cooperation in the field of energy and mines, days after circulating information about the renewal of the gas contract concluded between the two countries years ago.

“The Minister of Energy and Mines, Mr Mohamed Arkab, will chair with the Tunisian Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, Mrs Naila Nouira El-Kenji, tomorrow, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the meeting of the bilateral committee for Algerian-Tunisian cooperation in the field of energy and mines”, a statement by the Ministry of Energy said.

“The committee’s work comes in a context marked by the positive development of the relationship between Algeria and Tunisia, and the two countries’ desire to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of energy and mines”, it added.

This committee includes representatives from the ministries of the two countries and companies in the energy and mining sectors, which was preceded by a meeting of experts to review the state of bilateral relations in these areas.