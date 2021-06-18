Algerian-Turkish Cooperation In The Field of Renewable Energies

The Minister of Energy Transition, Chems Eddine Chitour , discussed with the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Algeria, Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş , ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of renewable energies and energy efficiency, a statement of the Energy Transition ministry said on Thursday.

“The two officials discussed, during this meeting, at the ministry’s headquarters, ways to enhance cooperation and strengthen relationships between the two countries in the fields of renewable energies, energy efficiency, and prospects for their development”, the statement added.



On this occasion, Chitour reviewed “the broad outlines of his sector’s strategy”, asserting that “Algeria seeks to get rid of dependence on hydrocarbons through the development of an energy model for 2030 based on energy efficiency and the wide exploitation of renewable energies.”



In this context, the minister spoke about the need to intensify exchanges between experts of the two countries to implement investment projects in areas of common interest, especially the field of thermal energy, adding that Turkey is ranked among the four largest countries in the world in terms of capabilities, production of renewable energies and self-consumption.



Chitour expressed his hope to establish partnerships that would advance cooperation between the two countries, especially by supporting training and applied research through the Institute for Energy Transition and Renewable Energies.



For her part, the Turkish ambassador focused on the importance of the partnership between the two countries; “Turkey is ready to develop cooperation and partnership with Algeria in the field of renewable energies, including the development of an awareness program for energy efficiency and sustainable development in general.

