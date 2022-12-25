Algerian Wanted Internationals for the Winter Mercato

The winter transfer market, which will open in Europe, will be active for some Algerian internationals looking for the opportunity to play regularly and others who are looking for a stronger club after their brilliance at the beginning of the current season, including Nabil Bentaleb, who returns to the ranks of the “Desert Warriors” after a long absence and Ramiz Zerrouki who shows excellent performance in the Dutch Eredivisie while players like Aissa Mandi, Yacine Adli and Rayan Aït-Nouri are looking for regularly to play for other clubs.

Ramiz Zerrouki, the star of the Dutch club FC Twente, tops the list of Algerian internationals who are strongly wanted during this winter Mercato, specifically in the Dutch league from the gate of the powerful Feyenoord club, and despite Twente’s adherence to the services of the Algerian midfielder at least until the end of the season, Dutch media did not rule out his departure this winter, in light of Feyenoord’s insistence on strengthening its midfield while responding to Twente’s financial demands.

As for Nabil Bentaleb, he is on the radar of several clubs that want to sign him during the winter transfer period, after the strong levels he presented with French Angers club since the beginning of the current season, where he participated in 12 matches in various competitions, during which he contributed to 3 goals between making and scoring. Several clubs are contracting with the “Desert Warriors” star, such as Lille, Rennes and Marseille from France, next to the Italian Atalanta, and according to French press reports, the French club Angers wants to obtain an amount of 10 million euros from the sale of Nabil Bentaleb in the Winter Mercato.

On the other hand, the winter Mercato will be an opportunity for some players to search for minutes of play regularly, including Aissa Mandi, who is suffering with the Spanish club Villarreal. Since joining it in the summer of 2021, the Desert Warriors’ defender has not succeeded in reserving a basic position in the defence of the “yellow submarines”. On the contrary, he was subjected to many criticisms due to the mistakes he had been committing regularly, and Mandi was satisfied with participating only 3 times in 14 rounds in La Liga, while he participated as a substitute 4 times and remained on the bench 7 times. He is present on Atletico Osasuna’s club radar which might save him from Villarreal’s hell this winter.

In addition, the next star of the Desert Warriors, Rayan Ait-Nouri, defender of the English club Wolverhampton, will be on a date to search for a transfer to another club after the 21-year-old lost his main place in the ranks of the “wolves”, as he only played 16 minutes during the last 5 matches of the club in the English Premier League.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is on the radar of the French club OGC Nice, which seeks to win his services on loan, and since joining Wolverhampton in 2021, the Algerian star participated in 64 matches in various competitions, during which he contributed to making and scoring 11 goals making, and the same applies also to the future star of the Algerian team Yacine Adli, who plays for AC Milan, who will come out with a very large percentage of the loan system to play in another team during the return stage after it was a victim of strong competition in Milan. Adli has many Italian and French offers to search for new brilliance.