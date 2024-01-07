Algerian Women Are Less Involved in Corruption

Algerian women are less susceptible to corruption crimes and less prepared to report it, and the administrative public sector is ranked first in the list of sectors targeted in reporting, the annual report of the Supreme Authority for Transparency and Corruption Prevention said.

According to the report, -checked out by Echorouk-, from the total recorded reports, men ranked first with an estimated rate of 75% compared to 10% of the category of women.

According to the explanations provided by the authority, this is due to the absence of a legal framework for protecting those who report corruption, in addition to the absence of sensitization campaigns specifically directed to women to help them overcome their fears related to the consequences of reporting corruption, and the social conditions that women live in fear of taking the initiative to report on corruption cases.

The administrative public sector ranked first in the list of targeted sectors in reporting on corruption, as the reporting rate reached 73% of the total notification of identity, while the percentage of notifications that targeted natural persons reached 11%, followed by the public and private economic sector by a rate of 3 to 10%.

According to the document, the number of notifications and reports on corruption in Algeria reached 531 in 2022, and 63% of the notifications were made via classic mail to ensure the reception of reporting.

The report counted 199 notifications of corruption issued by the National Authority for Corruption Prevention and Monitoring during the first sixth of 2022, while the number of notifications received by the Supreme Authority for Transparency and Anti-Corruption reached 352 in the second semester of 2022, with an estimated difference of 153 notifications.

It explains that the pace of reporting during the first semester of 2022 noticed stability to witness a slightly diminished increase from the second semester of the same year. The same source attributed the reasons for the rise to the promotion of the role of the national body to prevent and counter corruption from a consulting institution to a supervisory institution in the name of the Supreme Authority for Transparency and the Corruption Prevention and Monitoring, in addition to the creation of a special account on social media to introduce the tasks of the supreme authority and its powers and the various activities it organizes.

He revealed that the most used means in the notification process by citizens is the classic mail in addition to several means to facilitate the process of reporting and notifying the actions of corruption stipulated in the provisions of Law No. 01-06 related to the prevention of corruption and its control and under the provisions of Law No. 22-08 specified for regulation of the supreme authority of transparency and the prevention of corruption and monitoring, where several means of reporting were placed at the disposal of the acts of corruption, including mail, fax, and email, in addition to the ability to the movement of the services of the supreme authority to deposit their communications.

According to the report, 66% of the reporting acts of corruption and notifications were received by mail, while the deposit rate reached 23%, and the rate of receiving notifications through fax and emails reached 5 to 6%, and therefore the most used means by authority is the mail for the keenness of those informed on obtaining the receipt notice, and most of the reports, according to the authority, came from outside Algiers, and therefore the mail makes them in no need for mobility.