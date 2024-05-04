Algerians Are The Most Committed Immigrants To Islamic Identity In France

The French Observatory of Migration and Demography has resorted to leaking figures related to immigration and integration in order to create a state of intimidation in French society about the erosion of its identity and the dominance of a foreign identity with immigrant communities, in a message that no observer can misunderstand, which consists of calling for obstacles to be placed in the way of the arrival on French soil of members of Muslim communities, first and foremost Algerians. Algerians, who were placed at the top of the list of those accused of Islamizing French society.

The statistics that were revealed were exploited by the French right-wing circles represented in the media by the “Le Figaro” Foundation, through its branch “Le Figaro Magazine”, which headlined with great excitement: “Islamization by the numbers: Accelerating immigration strengthens Islamic presence” in France. This is happening at a very serious time. Sensitive student demonstrations have taken place in Western universities, including French ones, in support of the Palestinian cause and condemnation of the barbaric and brutal Zionist aggression against the defenseless Palestinian people.

In support of this trend, Nicola Beauvrio Monti, director of the Observatory of Migration and Demographic Statistics, presented an analysis to Le Figaro magazine on the relationship between migration flows and the rise of demands related to Islam, accusing Muslim communities, especially Algerians, of refusing to integrate into French society and insisting on preserving their identity. By naming their children with Arabic and Islamic names, as well as an increase in the percentage of women wearing the Islamic dress (the hijab) by about ten percent over the last decade.

Among other things, the head of the Migration and Demography Observatory said that the transmission of religious affiliation between families in France is stronger in Muslim families, of all geographical origins combined, than in other Catholic Christian families. For example, people raised in Muslim families retain the religion of their parents (Islam) at a rate of 91 percent, and this percentage can rise to 97 percent for people raised in families from Turkey, the Middle East and the Sahel region of Africa, compared to 67 percent of people raised in Catholic Christian families.

Figures published by the French Institute for Statistics and Economic Studies and the French Institute for Demographic Studies place the Algerian community and its members at the top of the Muslim communities living in France and adhering to the religion they inherited from their families, stating that 89 percent of immigrants of Algerian origin declare themselves to be Muslims, while 64 percent of the second generation declare themselves to be Muslims.

Also, 89 percent of the Moroccan and Tunisian communities say they are Muslims, compared to 65 percent of the members of these two communities who say they are Muslims, and 84 percent of immigrants from Africa, the Sahel, say they are Muslims, compared to 77 percent of their children who say they are Muslims, and 72 percent of Turkish immigrants and those from the Middle East say they are Muslims, compared to 67 percent of their children who say they are Muslims.

For example, 09 percent of African immigrants from the West African region say they are Muslims and 14 percent of their children say they are Muslims, and 38 percent of immigrants from the rest of Africa say they are Muslims and 13 percent of their children say they are Muslims, making a rate of 44 percent for all immigrants. They declare themselves to be Muslims, compared to 32 percent of second generation members of immigrant communities in France who declare themselves to be Muslims.

Statistics also show that in the last 12 years, Algerians, Tunisians and Moroccans have been at the forefront of obtaining residency cards, followed by immigrants from the Sahel region and the rest of African countries, and most of them are Muslims, which is 72 percent, compared to only 18 percent from other countries. In 2021, Afghans, Bangladeshis and Turks, who are also Muslims, will outnumber other communities with 61 percent of asylum applications, compared to 39 percent from other countries. According to the French Observatory of Migration and Demography, these communities are all Muslims, and thus they are pushing towards the “Islamization” of French society, which is greatly feared by the French far right.