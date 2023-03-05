Algeria’s accession to ‘East Mediterranean Gas Forum’ out of the question because of Zionist entity

The Egyptian authorities are studying the possibility of communicating with Algeria in order to include it in the “East Mediterranean Gas Forum”, a regional and international gathering that includes the gas exporting countries of the Eastern Mediterranean, with the aim of coordinating efforts to agree on a gas price that protects the interests of the exporting countries, according to Egyptian reports.

Currently, the East Mediterranean Gas Forum, based in the Egyptian capital Cairo, includes seven countries: Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Italy, the Zionist entity and France, in addition to the European Union and the United States of America as observer members, and it is an open space for anyone who wants to join.

The Egyptian desire for rapprochement with Algeria for the sake of energy coordination between the two countries began since the visit of the Italian Prime Minister, Georgia Meloni, to Algeria at the end of last year, a visit that culminated in the announcement of the revival of the second gas pipeline project between Algeria and Italy “Galci”.

This will link Algeria to the island of Sardinia and from there directly to the Italian mainland, without passing through Tunisia, as is the case with the “Trans MED” or Enrico Mattei pipeline, considered to be the first of its kind in the world.

Egypt is studying the establishment of a pipeline with Greece to export gas to Europe, and several countries, including Cyprus and the state of the Zionist entity, are participating in it, and it funnels the gas that has begun to be exploited in the eastern Mediterranean region, but Algeria and Rome have begun to complete the second gas pipeline, which not only transports gas, but also hydrogen and ammonia, confusing the accounts of the gas producing countries of the eastern Mediterranean, which intend to export it to the huge European market.

The Egyptian move to include Algeria in the “Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum” stems from the consideration that Algeria is an important and reliable figure in the production of gas in the Mediterranean basin, and that Algeria currently has two pipelines that transport gas to Europe, the first being the trans-Mediterranean pipeline “Enrico Mattei”, The first is the trans-Mediterranean pipeline “Enrico Mattei”, which transports about 25 billion cubic metres of Algerian gas to Italy, waiting for the number to reach about 32 billion cubic metres, starting next year, according to the agreements concluded, in addition to the pipeline “Medgas”, which connects Algeria to Spain and transports about eight billion cubic metres of gas, after the suspension of the pipeline. The European Maghreb, which used to connect Spain to Algeria through Moroccan soil, in November 2021.

In addition, the construction of a third pipeline between Algeria and Europe is in full swing, which will carry Nigerian gas, of which only the part that crosses the soil of the Niger State remains, and Algeria has sponsored its financing, which gives Algeria the opportunity to dominate the gas exported to Europe through the pipelines, the gas that is very popular with the customers because of its low price compared to the liquefied gas transported by giant ships, which is three times the price of the gas exported in its natural state through the pipelines.

On the basis of all this data, the Egyptian authorities are trying to approach Algeria to urge it to join the “East Mediterranean Gas Forum”, because of the privileges that this would bring, at least in terms of unifying prices in the future, according to Egyptian reports, because of the possibility of Algeria controlling gas exports in the future, putting the Algerian-Nigerian gas pipeline under exploitation, and before that the “Galci” gas pipeline to Italy, makes it the influential decision-maker in the gas market at the European level, especially after it made Italy, which is close to the Eastern Mediterranean, the outlet for most of its gas exports to the heart of the old continent, where the largest economy in Europe, the German economy, is located.

However, what hinders the success of the Egyptian initiative is the presence of the Zionist entity within the “Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum”. Algeria is known for its tough attitude towards this entity, which leads it to reject in advance any idea of responding to Cairo’s endeavor, without excluding coordination at bilateral level. That is one obstacle. As for the other obstacle, it lies in the geopolitical dimensions of this project, which aims to isolate Turkey, which remains an insurmountable decision-maker with regard to gas in the Eastern Mediterranean, in addition to the fact that such calculations are not favored by Algeria, which refuses to align itself with any bloc to which the Zionist entity belongs.