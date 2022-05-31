Algeria’s Aspirations To Become “Capital of African Innovation”

Algeria has opened the door to the use of technological means that have given it new opportunities to achieve economic and social development, which comes by strengthening the field of digital integration and encouraging the creation of a suitable digital environment for emerging companies in general, Professor Mohamed Belhocine, Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation of the African Union said, Tuesday, in his speech on the sidelines of the launch of the African Summit on Digitization and Emerging Enterprises, at the International Conference Center Abdellatif Rahal in Algiers.

“The analysis of many indicators showed that Algeria focused on three interrelated issues, namely improving the governance of the information and communication technology sector while accelerating technological development, similar to the intensification of the use and popularization of digitization in some government sectors as a start, especially during the Corona pandemic period that significantly affected the economic and health institutions due to the closure and social distancing measures.

“The event will include nine consecutive editions of “Algeria 2.0”, considering this a major event in the information and communication technology sector in Algeria, which will define continental ambitions to make it the “African Capital of Innovation”.

For his part, Bachir Tadjeddine, President of the Algerian Gathering of Digital Activists, indicated that the African Summit on Digitization will be an ideal opportunity to bring together actors from African countries, adding that Algeria, in turn, has begun to activate its digital transformation thanks to a set of measures such as the establishment of investment funds, tax exemptions, and the reduction of administrative procedures and incentives for digital development.

“By organizing this African digital event, Algeria wishes to leave its mark in the field of digital transformation in Africa and contribute to its development. The digital transformation is an exceptional opportunity to revive development in Africa”, he asserted.

According to the summit program, which will conclude this Thursday, 60 seminars and workshops will be held to audit the African digital ecosystem, which will be enriched through bilateral meetings and working sessions, to exchange experiences while promoting cooperation with a continental dimension in the digital field.