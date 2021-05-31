Algeria’s Council Of The Nation Hits Back At French Senator

The office of the Council of the Nation lashed out at the former socialist minister and French senator Laurence Rossignol for interfering in Algeria’s internal affairs by asking a question to foreign minister Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian on the human rights situation prevailing in Algeria.

“With the approach of each important national election, voices are raised as usual here and there. This time, these voices belong to a dying and defeated party -nostalgic of the colonial past- which tries to exploit the internal affairs of the country (Algeria) under the guise of defending human rights and individual and collective freedoms. It is a policy that illustrates a baseness and an ethical and political bankruptcy,” stated the communiqué of the upper house of parliament made public on Monday.

The Council’s bureau stressed its firm rejection of any meddling in the internal affairs of Algeria from where it comes and any interference disguised by expressions of sympathy and solidarity.

While insisting that internal affairs are framed and guaranteed by the Constitution, the bureau of the institution chaired by Salah Goudjil called on these parties to stop meddling in affairs that do not concern them in any way.

“These parties are the ones who show their muscles when it comes to the situation in Palestine and Western Sahara, but close their eyes on events unfolding in their own countries and countries where they have vested interests,” he underlined.

French Foreign Minister: “Determining the future of Algeria is up to the Algerians alone”

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that determining the future of Algeria is left to the Algerians alone.

“The Algerian authorities have expressed their desire for deep reform and openness, according to what the peaceful movement (Hirak) called for,” said Le Drian, in a speech before the French Senate in response to a question about the file of freedoms raised by Woman Senator Lawrence Rossignol.

Mr. Le Drian declined to comment further, saying, “Our only wish is the success of reforms in the interest of Algeria and the Algerians.”