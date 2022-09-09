Algeria’s Creator Kids Win Gold At The ALECSO Olympiad In Tunisia

The Algerian team won the gold medal at the 2nd edition of ALECSO Olympiad to Enhance Scientific Awareness among Arab children organised by the Arab League, Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation held in Hammamet, Tunisia.



Algeria Telecom Group posted on its official Facebook page that the Algerian team participating in the (ALECSO) Olympiad consisted of the creators: Abderraouf Ben Kouider, Mohamed Yakoub Al-Hussein Chahed, and Yamina Nour Alain Ladjali.



About 100 participants and pupils from 18 Arab member countries will take part in this Olympiad under the theme “Digitization for Scientific Research” from September 5 to 8, according to a press release issued by ALECSO.



“The Algerian team won the gold medal, followed by the Moroccan and the UAE teams, which won the silver and bronze medals”, it added.

The participating countries in this edition are Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Algeria, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Iraq, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Lebanon, Kuwait, Libya, Egypt, Mauritania and Yemen, the ALECSO specified.

The Olympiad is a periodical competition, initiated by ALECSO and is organized once every two years in an Arab country.

