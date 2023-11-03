Algeria’s Defence Budget For Border Protection, Armement in 2024 Worth $21.6 Billion

Algeria’s defence budget for 2024 reaches $21.6 billion, according to the draft finance law for 2024, reflecting the increasing expenditures imposed by cross-border security challenges.

The budget of the Ministry of National Defense in the Finance Law 2024 decreased by a very slight percentage compared to 2023, when it reached $22 billion, reaching this time more than DZD 2,962 billion, equivalent to $21.6 billion, and an important part of it will be allocated for financing arms deals and modernizing the arsenal of the armed forces and the purchase of modern defence systems and came in first place in the items of the state’s general budget for 2024.

According to the details obtained by Ecohorouk, the government allocated a budget of DZD 469.288 billion for payment appropriations directed to national defence, compared to DZD 756.715 billion for payment appropriations allocated to logistics and various forms of support, while an amount of DZD 1,700 billion was allocated for payment appropriations for the general administration of the Ministry of National Defense services.

With this significant budget of the Ministry of National Defense, Algeria ranks first as the largest defence budget in Africa, ranks third in the Arab world after Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and has double the budget of Morocco and Egypt, according to the latest report of the American “Global Fire Power” website.

The Algerian authorities pay great attention to defending their territory and soil in the face of the current regional and international situations characterized by extreme tension, which makes them forced to adapt to these conditions and prepare themselves for all possibilities, especially the worst ones, and the various new environmental, health, electronic and cyber threats, which requires the Algerian army to obtain advanced weapons, equipment and systems to strengthen its technical capabilities and raise the efficiency of the armed forces, in preparation for confronting any regional fluctuations, and the need for more armament and implementing the plans of the Supreme Command of the People’s National Army aimed at renewing the army’s arsenal with its various land, air and naval forces, and defending the region, as Algeria signed a series of deals to obtain modern defense systems, the acquisition of advanced aircraft and naval vessels, in addition to directing a part of the military expenditures to training and raising the capabilities and efficiency of individuals and combat units.

Previously, Major General Saïd Chengriha, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, confirmed in statements, during his field visits, that “strengthening national defence capabilities, modernizing and developing the various components of the armed forces constitutes one of the basic pillars on which the People’s National Army builds its strategy to confront various challenges and risks,” adding that “the People’s National Army will always and forever remain ready to confront any threat that may affect the security and safety of Algeria, regardless of its size and type, to preserve the deposit of the righteous martyrs and guarantee the safety of future generations.”

According to Global Fire Power’s 2023 Military Strength Ranking, which provides a ranking of the nations of the world based on current available firepower, Algeria ranks 26th.

The finalized Global Firepower ranking utilizes over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation’s PowerIndex (‘PwrIndx’) score with categories ranging from quantity of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography.