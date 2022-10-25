-- -- -- / -- -- --
English

Algeria’s Gold reserves Remained Unchanged Amid A Decline In Global Stocks

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache
  • 24
  • 0
In light of the decline in the global stock of gold, Algeria was able to maintain its third Arab rank in terms of reserves until June 2022, according to the report of the World Gold Council.
According to the council’s report, Algeria ranked third with 173.56 tons of reserves, after Saudi Arabia, which ranked first in the Arab world with gold reserves reaching 323.07 tons, and then Lebanon ranked second in the Arab world with reserves reaching 286.83 tons.
Iraq ranked fourth with 130.39 tons, then Egypt with 125.02 tons, Libya with 116.6 tons and Kuwait with 78.97 tons.
The UAE ranked eighth with 55.77 tons of gold, then Jordan with 37.32 tons.
Globally, the United States ranked first with reserves amounting to 8133.47 tons of gold, followed by Germany with reserves amounting to 3,355.1 tons, and Italy with reserves amounting to 2451.8 tons.
France ranked fourth in the world with reserves amounting to 2436.6 tons of gold, followed by Russia which ranked fifth with reserves amounting to 2298.5 tons.
According to the World Gold Council, global gold reserves fell by 12 tons in January, continuing to switch between net purchases and sales in recent months.
