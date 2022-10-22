Algeria’s Leadership Of Upcoming Arab Summit Is An Opportunity For Previously Unrealized Goals

Libyan media officials confirmed that the upcoming Arab summit in Algeria will be held in light of the availability of “positive indicators” and new developments in the Arab arena, considering that Algeria can “lead the summit towards goals that were not achieved earlier and activate the mechanism of joint Arab action.”

Journalist and researcher in the constitution and law, Mohamed Mahfouz, believes that “we have before us today a good opportunity that should not be missed under Algeria’s leadership of the summit, which has the potentials that suggest that it is going on roads that were impossible to walk earlier.”

In this context, he expressed to “WAJ” his belief that the Arab summit, scheduled for November 1 and 2, in Algiers, will be held in light of the availability of “positive indicators” and new developments in the Arab arena, “perhaps the most important of which is overcoming many Arab disputes witnessed by the previous Arab summits.

All the countries participating in this Arab date, with high-level representation, highlight the strength of Algerian diplomacy, which was able to dissolve many differences in an effort to develop a clear plan that would lead the authority to play an active role in many thorny files.

This indicates – in the opinion of the Libyan journalist – that Algeria can “lead the summit towards goals that were not achieved earlier and activate the mechanism of joint Arab action.”

Mohamed Mahfouz reiterated that the Libyan file will undoubtedly enjoy a prominent position in the Algeria summit compared to previous years, and the main reason in his view is due to “Libya’s position in Algeria.”

For his part, the journalist, Maher Al-Shaer, is looking forward to the upcoming Arab summit as a “locomotive” to heal the rift and resolve the differences that can be resolved in the Arab region, expressing his hope that Algeria will take the initiative in this file, specifically in the Libyan crisis.

Maher said that the Libyan arena pins hopes on Algeria at this summit with regard to the Libyan file in order to unify the positions of Arab countries and reform what can be fixed due to the political division over this file.

The journalist added that in a time of blocs in Libya and the security situation deteriorating, the Libyans are looking “with hope” at “an effective role for the Arab League to support the legitimate institutions in Libya and stand with them to put an end to the various security and criminal problems.”