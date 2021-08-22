Algeria’s Legal Representations To Spain And Turkey Suing For $ 90 Million Dollars

• The Public Prosecution Office of the Oran Judicial Council initiated judicial representation procedures in 3 cases, to demand from the Spanish and Turkish courts to obtain judicial assistance regarding official and accurate information about foreign companies exporting equipment that entered Algeria under the names of fictitious companies, specifically through the port of Oran (western Algeria), as a cover for smuggling hard currency towards abroad, specifically in the countries where these foreign institutions are located.

• An informed source confided to “Echorouk” that the judicial representation measures were officially notified to the courts in the two mentioned countries, with the intention of benefiting from sufficient evidence in corruption cases that the Central Office for the Suppression of Corruption and the Oran Judicial Council have worked on since September of 2018 until now.

The source pointed out that the cases before the bodies of the Judicial Council, especially the Specialized Criminal Pole, were all transferred by the Financial Information Processing Cell through its branch in Oran two years ago, concerning three files related to suspected money laundering, after suspicions were leaked to public and private banks, to the Customs Directorate, and the Bank of Algeria. , regarding suspicious settlements with public and foreign banks operating in Algeria, and it was confirmed that cases were referred to justice, and official requests were filed with foreign courts to secure accurate information on settlements, most of which relate to equipment imports that took place through banking agencies.

• The relevant data in the possession of “Echorouk” confirm that most of those suspected of being involved in corruption cases are settled outside the country, and most likely they are on Spanish and Turkish lands, where at least 14 people, including Algerian and foreign importers, are legally pursued in the same file. Involved are former suppliers and transit agents, before they were stripped of the same capacity, as well as agents and employees of public institutions, and it was found that the judicial delegations sent by the judicial authorities to the two mentioned countries fall within the context of a broad move by the state to retrieve smuggled money and property under the name of “foreign trade”.

• The source also pointed out that the files in which justice is investigated are considered “certain doubt”, and that they come as a continuation of a list of no less than 10 previous files, which were handed over in 2017 to the Oran justice regarding the smuggling of funds abroad, and which were handled by the Criminal Courts of the Pole, and issued almost heavy penalties for them including 5 years in prison against more than 85 defendants, including “Taiwan” importers, customs men, transit agents, managers of public and private banks, some executives of the “Andi” agency, drug dealers in the “barons” category, and retired security men who were involved in money smuggling.

• The figures obtained by Echorouk confirm that the confidential reports completed by the Regional Customs Directorate in Oran, attached to the reports of the General Directorate of Taxes and the Bank of Algeria, reveal that the money smuggled abroad and to foreign banks during the period between 2016/2019 exceeds approximately $90 million.

Obtaining this amount of money that took its way abroad in a twisted way, is due to memoranda of understanding and the exchange of information by the Algerian authorities with foreign countries such as Spain, Turkey, Dubai and some countries in the Middle East and Asia.

• Sources close to the investigations into the cases in the possession of the justice in Oran indicated that most of the charges facing dozens of defendants, most of whom are owners of fake import establishments, transit agents and executives in various public institutions, are limited to the failure to notify the suspicion of transferring funds abroad, similar to public banks.

• The information available to us shows that the judicial representation measures in these cases, which the investigation offices of the Oran Judicial Council continue to deepen research, will allow us to obtain sufficient data about Spanish, Turkish and even Emirati companies that export inferior and inflated equipment with very imaginary invoices that do not reflect the reality of commercial operations.

• Several banking institutions abroad that have suspicious balances of clients wanted by the Algerian judiciary have been mentioned in official reports under investigation, specifically the specialized penal pole in Oran, including “Seville Asturias” and “La Caisca Bank” in Barcelona, which practices financial activity indirectly, according to documents leaked to the Algerian judiciary in addition to the Spanish “Santander” group, which includes a network of Moroccan and Algerian financial institutions and various North African countries, and the French “Credit Agricole” Bank, as well as banks in Turkey, which previously received nearly 5 judicial representations from the Algerian justice to provide it with information about foreign companies which has a presence in Algeria, in cooperation with Algerian dealers wanted at the level of the judiciary.