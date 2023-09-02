Algeria’s representative to the United Nations pleads for the revitalization of the organization’s General Assembly

The Permanent Representative of Algeria to the United Nations, Ammar Bendjama, stressed before the General Assembly of the organization the need to implement the regulation related to the revitalization of the work of the UN General Assembly. This is in order for the United Nations to become “more effective and cost-efficient”.

According to the Algerian news agency, Mr. Bendjama intervened yesterday, Friday, September 1, before the General Assembly of the United Nations in his capacity as coordinator of the Group of Non-Aligned Countries and speaker on behalf of the countries of the movement on the issue of revitalizing the work of the General Assembly.

In his intervention, Mr Ammar Bendjama stressed the need to embody the regulation on the reactivation of the work of the UN General Assembly in order to make the United Nations “more effective and cost-efficient” in the future, recalling that this text was the result of “extensive, transparent and intensive” consultations.

Algeria’s representative to the United Nations described the list adopted this year as “ambitious”. He also noted that it contained “tangible progress” on many important issues, in particular the strengthening of the office of the President of the General Assembly and the reaffirmation of the role of the General Assembly.

The Algerian diplomat also affirmed that the Non-Aligned Movement is satisfied with the progress made in increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of the work of the General Assembly through the measures recently taken.

He also called for maintaining the progress made in the process of selecting and appointing the Secretary-General, while ensuring the need to achieve balance in terms of gender parity and geographical representation in selecting and appointing the best possible candidates for the post of Secretary-General and other important positions in the United Nations.