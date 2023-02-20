Algeria’s Success in Protecting the AU Assembly Qualifies it to Become a Member of the UN Security Council, Observers Say

Political analysts and observers considered that Algeria’s success in expelling the Zionist entity from the African Union assembly is a success for Algerian diplomacy, and evidence that Algeria has become internationally solid and capable of imposing its vision on African countries, thus restoring its African status and even becoming a pioneer in making fateful decisions in defence of the interests of African countries.

In this regard, the political analyst, Djilali Chakroun, told Echorouk that Algeria’s victory will place it in the category of the defenders of the continental sovereignty of Africa and will not allow any state to interfere in the internal affairs of Africa. Beyond that, the spokesman added that “this African role for Algeria makes it the best defender of the interests of the continent and qualified it to represent it in the Security Council after it demonstrated its strength and ability to play the locomotive role in Africa.

Djilali Chakroune explained that the incident of expelling the Zionist Entity’s ambassador from the African Union, which resonated globally and received international and Arab acclaim, proved that Algeria controls African affairs and has a good reputation among Africans, which makes it a source of trust because it has a great weight among them, not only morally but also financially, as it was one of the initiators of cancelling the debts of 14 countries in the African continent, and the decision of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, during the recent ordinary session of the AU assembly, to allocate one billion dollars for integration projects in Africa, where more than half of the population suffers from poverty, increased its balance and its international and continental weight.

For his part, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Assembly, Salim Merah, told Echorouk that Algeria is known for its historical position in supporting peoples to obtain the right to self-determination, and its move at the African Union assembly in expelling the officials of the Zionist occupation is evidence of its strong return to the international arena and its prominent position among African countries, which enabled it to impose its positions.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee added that the candidacy file for obtaining membership in the Security Council, which Algeria intends to win soon, requires special files and accounts, and this incident, i.e when Algeria took action to expel the ambassador of the Zionist entity, will inevitably strengthen the file of its candidacy, because it is conclusive evidence of African countries rallying around Algeria’s firm positions, and what Algeria has undertaken shows the strength of its decisions on the continent and internationally.

Salim Merah concluded that Africa, which has suffered from marginalization for centuries, needs a strong and bold country like Algeria, which won the majority of votes in three areas. The first relates to the African depth, the second relates to the Arab depth, and the third includes the religious depth. Thus, it achieved a three-dimensional equation in one incident that will be written by history.