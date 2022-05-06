Algeria’s Travel Industry Has A prominent Future, Washington Post Report Says

The American newspaper “The Washington Post” published an article on Algerian tourism, in which the writer Henry Wismayer tells the details of his trip to Algeria, the “sleeping tourism giant” as he described it.



Henry Wismayer, a freelance writer residing in London, visited several Algerian cities to recount the reasons for his travels in a lengthy article entitled “A revelatory road trip along the Algerian coast.”



What Henry said about Algeria is “huge, certainly, the 10th-biggest in the world by area. But also that it is obscure, hidden behind barriers both geographical and artificial”.



In his topic, the writer talked about every region he visited in detail to praise the history and authenticity of the Kasbah region and what it witnessed during the liberation revolution and spoke about the nobility of the city of Constantine and its suspended bridges; “About 200 miles east of Algiers, Constantine, known to its Numidian founders as Cirta, is today a sprawling conurbation of more than 400,000 people. But its centre still occupies the site first chosen for its impregnable location: a limestone promontory, which rises precipitously 500 to 1,000 feet above the Rhumel River….”, then h e limped on the archaeological and historical areas such as Timgad (Batna) and Djemila (Setif).

He devoted an important space to food and population; “The homogenizing forces of Western culture remain in abeyance. The food — kebabs, fragrant bowls of couscous, and sizzling platters of chakhchoukha, a vegetable stew mixed with shreds of flatbread — was wonderful. In the restaurants, as elsewhere, spontaneous exclamations of, “Welcome to Algeria,” were common… There is zero hassle in the population at large”.