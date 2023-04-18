Algiers International Fair 2023: Italy To Be Guest of Honor

Italy will be the guest of honour at the 54th edition of the Algiers International Fair, which will be held from 19 to 24 June 2023 at the Palace of Exhibitions SAFEX in the Pins Maritimes, Algiers.

Director of the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies, Gabriele Baroni told Echorouk that many Italian companies will participate in this event, noting that Italy was officially invited as a guest of honour at the request of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, which is also confirmed by the agency’s statement.

Gabriele Baroni said that the participation requests for Italian companies have been extended until April 21, and will focus in particular on the sectors of food industries, fishing, aquaculture, energy transition, biomedicine, the pharmaceutical industry, and physical and digital infrastructure.

According to the director of the “ECO” office in Algeria, the return of the Italian presence at the Algiers International Fair 2023 came after the strong participation of Italian exhibitors in the two most important trade fairs to be held in Algiers in May and early June, which are “Batimatec” for building and construction and “Djazagro” for food industries, as the official Italian pavilion is expected to witness the presence of more than 170 companies.

Regarding the reasons for participating in this event, a statement by ECO explains that the Algiers International Fair has been considered for more than 5 decades among the most important economic events in Algeria, and it is also one of the main events in the entire African continent.

The source explained that the Italian presence in this event is of particular importance, especially given the current situation of the excellent political and economic relations between Italy and Algeria, adding that, in coordination with their embassy in Algiers, Italian companies will be invited to participate, especially since this exhibition is an important opportunity to promote and promote more products in Algeria.

Italy’s last participation in the Algiers International Fair as a guest of honour dates back to 2007, in the presence of 100 exhibitors on an area of approximately 2,000 square meters, and it was inaugurated at that time by the Minister for International Trade, Emma Bonino.