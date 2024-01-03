Ambassador Ammar Bendjama: “Algeria will be the voice of oppressed peoples at the UN Security Council”

On Tuesday, for the fourth time in its history, Algeria began its mandate as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2024-2025. During an official opening ceremony, the Permanent Representatives of the five countries arriving at the Security Council placed the national flags of their countries in the media area in front of the entrance to the Security Council hall.

During this ceremony, the Permanent Representative of Algeria to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Ammar Bendjama, reaffirmed the constant commitment of Algerian diplomacy, based on the instructions of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to contribute effectively to the promotion of the values of peace and the virtues of dialogue in order to overcome differences and strengthen international cooperation.

Ambassador Bendjama also stressed that during its term in the Council, Algeria will be the voice of the oppressed peoples under the oppression of colonialism to enable them to exercise their right to self-determination, and will work to strengthen pluralism to defend the rules and principles of international law, in particular the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations. .

The representative of Algeria also expressed regret at the growing threats to international peace and security, which had reached their peak with the heinous war crimes committed for almost three months by the usurping Zionist entity against the defenseless Palestinian people.

He pointed out that the Palestinian issue will be our country’s top priority in the Security Council and that Algeria will work to put an end to the genocide being perpetrated against the Palestinian people. It will also call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and for a peaceful solution.

He further stated that “the time has come to empower the Palestinian people with their legitimate rights to establish their independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital”.

Therefore, for the fourth time in its history, Algeria will serve in the Security Council until December 31, 2025, as this term represents a new opportunity to build on its glorious heritage and confirm the principles on which it is based to formulate its foreign policy and share its vision on the issues on the Security Council’s agenda.

Our country begins its mandate in a global geopolitical context in which, more than ever, security issues require coherent and coordinated international action with the primary objective of establishing a just and lasting international peace.

In this context, the UN Security Council, as the guarantor of the maintenance of international peace and security in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, is called upon to play its role decisively, based on the values of pluralism and the rules and principles of international law.