Ambassador Of The Zionist Entity To Morocco Tackles Saad-Eddine El Othmani

The ambassador of the Zionist entity to Morocco tackled the Secretary-General of the Justice and Development Party and the chief of government, Saad-Eddin El Othmani, because of his position on the victory of the Palestinian people over the Zionist entity in the recent aggression.

David Gorin, Chargé d’Affairs of the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat, attacked Saad-Eddin El Othmani, Secretary-General of the Justice and Development Party and Prime Minister, because of his congratulations to Ismail Haniyeh, Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas”, for “the victory of the Palestinian people and their lofty resistance” over the Zionist entity.

The ambassador of the Zionist entity to Rabat said in response to Othmani’s tweet in his party capacity to Ismail Haniyeh: “I was astonished by the statement of the Moroccan Prime Minister, Mr El Othmani, who supported and congratulated the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad backed by Iran”.

The Chargé d’Affairs of the Israeli Liaison Office added, in a tweet on his official Twitter, before deleting it, that “Whoever supports Iran’s allies strengthens its regional influence.” And he continued, asking: “Is not strengthening Iran that sows destruction in Arab countries and supports the Polisario Front contradicting with the interest of Morocco and the moderate Arab countries?”

Previously, the General-Secretary of the Justice and Development Party congratulated, in written correspondence, Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” following the victory achieved by the Palestinian people and their lofty resistance following the armistice agreement between the Palestinian resistance factions and the Zionist entity last Friday night, which included a ceasefire from one side, and to stop the Zionist aggression against the Palestinians, whether in Jerusalem or Gaza.