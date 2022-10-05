American Ambassador: “Our Relationship With Algeria Is Strong And Growing”

Ambassador to Algeria Her Excellency Mrs. Elizabeth Moore Aubin said Wednesday that relations between Washington and Algiers are “strong and growing”.

Thus, the US diplomat responds indirectly to a number of US senators from her country who have asked for sanctions against Algeria regarding the so-called Russian arms purchases.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra and discuss the strong and growing relationship between the United States and Algeria,” Mrs. Elizabeth Moore Aubin tweeted.

Always a pleasure to meet with @Lamamra_dz and discuss the strong and growing bilateral relationship between the U.S. and #Algeria. #PolDZ #USBizDZ #EconDZ pic.twitter.com/7FRFNtYznE

— Ambassador Aubin (@USAmbtoAlgeria) October 5, 2022

This is indeed the first official American response to the letter sent by a number of US senators to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken asking him to decide on sanctions against Algeria.

*Here are the points raised by the US Ambassador and the Prime Minister

US Ambassador to Algeria Elizabeth Moore Aubin said during a meeting with Prime Minister Aïmen Benabderrahmane that her country aspires to shore up its cooperative relations in various fields of endeavor with Algeria.

“The Prime Minister, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, received on Sunday February 27, 2022 at the Government Palace, in Algiers Mrs. Elizabeth Moore Aubin, Ambassador of the United States to Algeria”, said a press release from the Prime Minister’s office.

“The talks made it possible, the same source added, to review the state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as the ways and means of consolidating the economic partnership between the two countries”.

“The meeting with Aïmen Benabderrahmane [Prime Minister] was fruitful. We discussed the extension of US-Algerian cooperation in different areas,” the US diplomat said on Twitter.

A productive meeting with @BAbderrahmane_A discussing areas to expand U.S.-Algeria cooperation! I look forward to continuing to bolster the relationship between our countries. pic.twitter.com/ep2CrKDyPR

— Ambassador Aubin (@USAmbtoAlgeria) February 27, 2022

“I want to continue to consolidate the relations between our two countries,” she added.