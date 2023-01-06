Amine Gouiri To Join the Desert Foxes? He Responds 

The French-Algerian player, Amine Gouiri, responded on Friday evening to journalists’ questions regarding the possibility of joining the ranks of the “Desert Foxes” shortly.

This came in a press conference activated by Gouiri, on the eve of the clash of his club Stade Rennais FC with the Girondins of Bordeaux club for the 32nd finals of the Coupe de France on Saturday evening (8:45 pm).

Striker Amine Gouiri, 22, who is currently international for French Espoirs (24 caps, 11 goals), said that he is currently linked to the French national team of Hopes, which is preparing for the European Under-23 Championship in Romania and Georgia (dual organization), next summer.

Gouiri refused to go into more detail on the matter and said that he is currently preoccupied with his club’s match, Rennes, in the French Cup competition.

Previously, the chairman of the Federation of Algerian Football, Djahid Zefizef, had said, on Friday, that the FAF had recently contacted Amine Gouiri, but there was no decisive matter regarding his acceptance of wearing the Desert Foxes’ jersey or not. In other words, the French Rennes player is still dragging his feet with the final decision.

According to French media, Amine Gouiri was asked Friday at a press conference about the discussions he would have had with the Algerian Federation, but he denied their existence, adding that he “was not aware”.

According to comments reported by Ouest-France, the striker expressed his surprise when the subject was raised: “I did not see. I did not know. For the moment, I am in the French Espoirs team, we have a European competition at the end of the season to prepare. And today, I’m focusing on Stade Rennais.”

Despite his 24 selections with the French Espoirs, Gouiri has not yet played an official match with the A’s and is thus eligible to wear the Desert Foxes’ jersey. Djahid Zefizef also said on Friday on Channel 3 local radio that Houssem Aouar had finally chosen to play for the Desert Foxes.