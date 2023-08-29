Amir Sayoud Continues to Shine, Sends Messages to Belmadi

Amir Sayoud,32, continued his brilliance in the Saudi stadiums, after he led his club Al-Raed to achieve a victory in the confrontation against Al-Riyad, where he contributed to his team’s hat-trick, after scoring the third goal of the match, which ended with a 3-0.

The former Algiers Belouizdad club’s player has emerged remarkably this year, as he continues his amazing performances, in a tournament considered the strongest this season, given the value of the stars that joined the Roshn Saudi League.

Although he was chosen in the ideal team many times and more than two seasons ago, Djamel Belmadi continues to exclude him from the Algerian national team, despite the demand to give him the opportunity, given the great capabilities of the Arab champion, as he is considered one of the solutions that the first team may benefit from, given the absence of many key players from the official squad for their teams with the start of the new season.

It is noteworthy that Sayoud is outside the expanded list of Djamel Belmadi, in anticipation of the games against Tanzania and Senegal in the middle of September.