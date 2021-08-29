An Algerian-Egyptian Consensus To Limit The Conflict Between The Parties In Libya

Starting today, Algeria will host a ministerial meeting of the countries neighboring Libya, in which the foreign ministers of seven countries will participate, to discuss ways to end the Libyan crisis, a meeting that came after unremitting efforts made by Algeria recently.

Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Chad, Tunisia, and Mali were invited to this meeting, in addition to representatives of the African Union and the United Nations represented by its representative to Libya, Jan Kubis.

The meeting came in a very sensitive circumstance for the eastern neighbor, which is now threatened with the collapse of the recent agreements that established transitional institutions entrusted with the task of preparing to hold the general elections.

On Sunday, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry announced Tunisia’s participation in the meeting and said in a statement that Foreign Minister Othman Al-Grandi will meet on this occasion with his counterparts participating in this meeting and UN officials, especially the Algerian Foreign Minister and Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Jan Kubis, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy For Libya.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also announced during their meeting in the Italian capital, Rome, “the importance of continuing the works of the political dialogue meeting to promote the democratic path in Libya for the success of next December’s elections, and the need for a rapid withdrawal of foreign forces from it.”

This meeting comes after the return of tension to the Libyan scene, which was witnessed by threats made by the Parliament Speaker, Aguila Saleh, to withdraw confidence from the internationally recognized government, led by Abdelhamid al-Dabaiba, while the Libyan Dialogue Forum witnesses a disagreement over the constitutional ground that will govern the holding of the upcoming elections in December 2021, as stipulated by the outcomes of the Berlin Conference.

The Algiers meeting was held with a set of goals on its agenda, foremost of which is bridging the rift between the two conflicting parties, represented by the Presidential Council and the internationally recognized government in Tripoli on the one hand, and on the other hand, the parliament in Tobruk in the far east of Libya loyal to retired General Khalifa Hafter, who is now warning Unpleasant developments will occur in the coming days, if the conflict is not contained.

According to some observers; “respecting the deadlines for organizing the elections remains a preoccupation for the foreign ministers of the neighboring countries of Libya, in light of the doubts about holding them on time. While some sources suggested that the foreign ministers of the seven countries would try to agree on certain names participating in the electoral process, acceptable by the conflicting parties, to avoid the collapse of the previous consensus, especially if some parties inside Libya seek to impose their agenda driven by external parties. In addition to another element, which is the emphasis on the role of neighboring countries and the African Union in resolving the Libyan crisis.

Observers believe that the return of the meetings of the foreign ministers of the neighboring countries of Libya after a hiatus of more than eight months (the last meeting was on January 22 last), means, among other things, that there is a convergence of views between Algeria and Egypt regarding the Libyan file, which would help organize the elections on their due date because Egypt is the only country capable of curbing the retired General Khalifa Hafter’s rush to the electoral fray.

The Algeria meeting was preceded by unremitting efforts by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, which led him to Sudan, Egypt, and Tunisia where he met with the US special envoy to Libya, Ambassador Richard Norland, and visited Mali at the end of the week as well.