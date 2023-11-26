An in-depth study reveals the identities and secrets of those hostile to Algerians in France

An in-depth study worked out by historian and journalist Jeremy Rubin Stein, a specialist in counterinsurgency and political violence and author of “Terror and Temptation”, has revealed the existence of a relationship between the theorists of the brutal repression against Algerians during the national liberation war and those who today practice racism against Algerians and Muslim communities in general in France.

This approach was noted by the historian Robin Stein in the case of Judge Jean-Marie Argo, working at the French Asylum Court, who was the subject of appeals by his colleagues in the profession because “his positions are likely to raise serious doubts about his impartiality as an asylum judge”, appeals that were met with a response from the authorities concerned, after his publications, which had connotations of “anti-Islam, anti-immigration and supportive of French Algeria”, were identified, based on what was reported by the highly credible newspaper “Media Bar”.

Judge Jean-Marie Argo is considered to be one of the French imbued with the culture of colonialism and the insult and contempt of colonized peoples by his father, Colonel Argo, who served as Chief of Staff to General Massu in Algeria and was a theorist of so-called psychological warfare and the use of torture before later becoming an official of the secret army organization (OAS), a terrorist organization.

Among the statements made by the father of the judge expelled from the French Asylum Court was that “colonized peoples do not deserve justice and its civilized standards”. His son, Judge Jean-Marie Argo, soon became a great defender of such ideas, says historian Jeremy Robin Stein in the study reported by “Orion 21”. “.

The historian speaks about the father of the expelled judge and says that he “was involved in the Algerian war (the war of national liberation) and in the horrific crimes of the French colonial army and the secret army organization (OAS). In fact, Antoine Argoud (1914-2004) was a famous colonel and then a senior leader of the extreme right-wing organization, known for its extremely disgusting methods”. Private, including summary executions and the display of corpses in public squares.”

He adds: “Of course, there is no question of placing the crimes of the father on the shoulders of the son. It is not a question of biological descent, but of intellectual descent. In this case, Antoine Argue’s concept of justice is largely revealed in his main work, and the fact that his son – who… “He claims to follow his father’s ideas – a judge who cannot help but ask questions”.

Antoine Argoud is considered one of the theorists of French psychological warfare during the Liberation Revolution. Since 1948, he gave lectures on this subject at the Higher Military School, according to historian Jeremy Robin Stein, before he was ordered to work in the occupation army from 1956 during the so-called “Battle of Algiers”, and he never stopped using brutal methods against the Algerians when he was Chief of Staff of General Massu in Algiers, he was known at that time for his “policy of seduction and terrorism”.

Among the innovations invented by Colonel Argoud during the Algerian war were the “black commandos”, Bedouin units commanded by an officer, often unarmed, and made up of men who provide voluntary services to the local population. The experiment took place in the sector commanded by General Jacques Paris de Boulardier.

One of the most heinous things that the heinous criminal Argoud did was to exterminate Algerians in public, and he said that day: “I carried out public executions in order to gain the maximum benefit from the death of a man, unlike many of my comrades. If you like, the public execution of one man has the same effect among Arabs as the execution of ten men in secret or behind prison walls. Not only did I execute them in public, but I left their bodies exposed in the public square.