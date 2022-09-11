Anis Rahmani, Tahkout To Appear In Court On September 18

The Sixth Criminal Chamber of Algiers Judicial Council postponed, until September 18, the trial of the President and General Manager of Al-Atheer Press Company, Mohamed Mokadem called Anis Rahmani, accompanied by the businessman Mohieddine Tahkout, who are prosecuted on charges of corruption related to the transfer and possession of funds allocated to media activity to another destination and obtaining property and financial balances inside and outside the country.

The postponement came at the request of the defendants’ defence committee, as Rahmani will appear before the Sixth Criminal Chamber of Algiers Judicial Council, on heavy charges related to the bad use of the company’s funds and the limited liability company loan, which he knew is contrary to the interests of the company, for personal purposes, transferring property to conceal and disguise its illegal source using the facilities granted by professional activity, violating the regulations taken to implement the loan and monetary law, exploiting influence to obtain an undue advantage, requesting an undue advantage to perform or refraining from performing work, obtaining unjustified privileges by concluding a non-transferable concession contract, benefiting from the power and influence of public agents, false declaration and non-observance of the stipulated procedures or required formalities, in addition to the money laundering charge against the businessman Mohieddine Tahkout.

Previously, the National Economic and Financial Criminal Court in Sidi M’hamed, Algiers, had imposed the maximum penalty against the President and General Manager of Al-Atheer Press Company, Mohamed Mokadem, called Anis Rahmani, and the businessman, Mohieddine Tahkout, where they were convicted of 10 years in prison, with the confiscation of all property, movable and real estate, with a ruling condemning Al-Atheer Company with a fine of dzd 32 million, and obligating both Mohamed Mokadem and Mohieddine Tahkout to pay dzd 10 million each for the public treasury.