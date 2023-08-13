Another Crime on the Normalization’s Road Angering Moroccans

The Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Anti-Normalization with the Zionist Entity denounced the Makhzen’s decision to establish the so-called “Draa-Tafilalet Foundation for Coexistence in Peace”, as a form of normalization with the occupying entity.

In a statement, the Front denounced the Makhzen’s announcement of the establishment of what it called the “Daraa-Tafilalet Foundation for Coexistence in Peace,” to be established in the “Tinghir” region in southeastern Morocco, expressing its condemnation and absolute rejection of all forms of normalization with the Zionist entity.

The Front expressed astonishment at “the determination of the Zionist henchmen to establish this suspicious Zionist institution, which will be announced on Monday, in pursuit of the ill-fated series of normalization that the Makhzen gave its launch and a violation of the rights of the Palestinian people, whose oppression is attested by geography and history, and a bias towards the Zionist oppressor, a violator of land and honour and an exterminator of humanity and civilization in that sacred land.”

“We are following this tragic scene, another of the hollow scenes in the bosom of Zionism,” considering this step “a disregard for the minds of the population in the name of development, especially since the leader of the initiative boasts of friendship with the perpetrators of war crimes and symbols of Zionist racism,” the front added, in the same statement.

The components of the Anti-Normalization Front emphasized that “every entry of the Zionists into the “Tinghir” region or elsewhere is a crime against the Palestinian people, and a stab in the back of the Moroccans who consider the Palestinian issue a cause that cannot be bargained”.

The opponents of normalization declared that “the Palestinian issue is a people’s issue, a land issue, a belief issue and human rights that do not accept negotiation,” holding “the local authorities responsible for sabotaging Tinghir by agreeing to establish a den for the Zionists and their supporters in the name of coexistence in peace,” stressing that “coexistence and living in peace are just hollow slogans through which its owners want despicable aims, as it is a poison dipped in honey, so beware of fascination and being drawn into traps.”

The opposition front denounced “the haste of some semi-intellectuals in the Tinghir region to desecrate the land of the resistance with the blessing of normalization and the normalizers.”

At the end of the statement, the components of the Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Anti-Normalization appealed to the civil, political, trade union and associative society and all those who are jealous of the Palestinian cause to prepare to support Palestine and oppose educational, cultural, political, tourist and military normalization, affirming the determination to continue to expose all hidden hands and accomplices in the crimes of normalization and to struggle with all liberation forces to overthrow normalization and expel its representative in Morocco, and enact a law to criminalize all types of normalization with the usurping Zionist entity.

Moroccan voices are increasing, warning of the repercussions of the normalization of the Makhzen regime with the occupying Zionist entity, which will only be accompanied by losses and disasters, criticizing the Moroccan authorities’ claims about the “marginal gains and false victories brought about by normalization.”

The parties and the living forces in Morocco continue to mobilize the Moroccan people to put an end to the oppression of the Makhzen regime, which continues to violate human rights, impoverish the people and empower the Zionists with the kingdom’s wealth and capabilities, calling for close ranks to bring down normalization with the Zionist entity.