ANP Army thwarts attempts to smuggle 8 quintals of drugs (kif) across Moroccan border

Joint detachments of the People’s National Army (ANP) arrested 55 drug traffickers, as well as attempts to smuggle 8 quintals of kif across the border with Morocco.

According to the weekly report of the Ministry of National Defense, units and detachments of the People’s National Army ANP carried out many operations that yielded qualitative results during the period from September 20 to 26, 2023.

In this context of combating the scourge of drug trafficking, joint army detachments, in coordination with various security services, arrested 55 drug traffickers during operations in the military regions.

Attempts to smuggle 8 quintals and 74 kilograms of processed kif across the border with Morocco were also thwarted, while 2.6 kilograms of cocaine and 170,174 hallucinogenic tablets were seized.

In Tamanrasset, In Gezzem, Bordj Badji Mokhtar, In Salah and Djanet, army detachments arrested 320 people and seized 12 vehicles, 336 electric generators, 217 hammers and 3 metal detectors, in addition to quantities of explosives, blasting equipment and equipment used in illegal gold mining.

Meanwhile, 25 other people were rounded up and 3 Kalashnikov machine guns, 27 hunting rifles, 170 quintals of tobacco and 336,851 units of various fireworks were seized in separate operations throughout the national territory.

The Border Guards, in coordination with the National Gendarmerie and Customs, also foiled attempts to smuggle an estimated 32,582 liters of fuel in Bordj Badji Mokhtar, Tebessa, Souk Ahras and El Tarf.

On the other hand, joint detachments of the Popular National Army arrested 562 illegal immigrants of various nationalities throughout the national territory.