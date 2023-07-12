-- -- -- / -- -- --
ANP Magazine “El Djeich”: Development Of Defense Capabilities Is Not A Threat To Any Party

In its July issue, the National People’s Army’s magazine “El Djeich” affirmed that the development of the Armed Forces’ defensive capabilities is not a threat to any party and that Algeria remains committed to good neighborly relations.
As stated in the speech of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, during his supervision of the tactical exercise Fajr-2023, the magazine’s editorial confirms that the National People’s Army is keen to “keep abreast of security and military developments and then make the best use of the material and human capabilities it possesses in order to comprehensively secure our national borders and preserve our independence.
It added: “Anyone who thinks that Algeria, the country of lofty martyrs and well-established and deep-rooted principles, aims to threaten or attack by developing its defense capabilities is mistaken.
On the contrary, it has always sought to maintain good-neighborly relations with its immediate neighbors and to cooperate with various countries in the field of security in order to establish peace, within the framework of a policy that our country has always pursued, based on the firm principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states.
In the same article, it was stated that “far from any exaggeration, the continuation of the approach of development and the acquisition of the forces of strength as sought by our valiant army responds to very important data that pours in its entirety in the defense of our national sovereignty, which tops all priorities, as the President of the Republic made clear in his speech, this is in response to attempts to sow security unrest in our neighborhood, fueled by conflicting external agendas that seek to seize resources, especially energy resources, at the expense of the security of the peoples of our region.

