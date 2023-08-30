“Antalya”… The Destination Of Corrupt Mayors!

Judicial investigations into the corruption file related to the abuse and chaos of the installation and marketing of advertising billboards in the capital revealed the scandals of the former and current heads of municipal councils, who were placed under judicial control last week, and others will be investigated, as it was found that the owner of the “puzzle company” specialized in the completion of installing large billboards in the streets and roads; it bribed them by spending annual vacations in the city of Antalya and giving them a financial cover for recreational expenses, in return for obtaining projects.

In light of the serious accusations against the heads of the municipal councils or Mayors that are being followed in the case file, which range from granting concessions, bribery, and granting consensual deals, this category has turned the slogan of the municipality “from the people to the people” into “from the people to the pocket” through the corruption they have been practicing for several years, awarding projects and deals in a way that violates laws and legislation, thus betraying trust, In order to achieve wealth under the slogan “This is from the grace of my Lord” to enable the owners of private companies, investors and owners of money and influence to win projects that are not limited to billboards on the streets and roads, but also go beyond to achieve renewal licenses Building or renting shops and even selling “dirty houses” is one of the shortest ways to profit, not to mention the “business” scandals of the Ramadan stands.

In this context, and because of this dangerous manipulation of the livelihood and housing of Algerians, a large number of local officials were dismissed and referred to investigation for their betrayal of trust, especially in the shadow areas, and in the language of numbers, the number of local elected officials suspended from work in the period between 2019 and 2022 reached 386 elected officials, prosecuted for corruption.

Also, all elected officials and local officials prosecuted by the courts were isolated and directly excluded as soon as their prosecution was initiated.

On August 22 and 23, the investigating judge of the eighth chamber of the Economic and Financial Crimes Unit of Sidi M’hamed in Algiers questioned several former and current mayors of the capital, including the former mayor of El Biar, “K.K.”, and the former mayor of Cheraga, “M.A.”. In addition to the so-called “B.A.”, the former mayor of Sidi M’hamed, as well as the former mayor of Belouizdad, “F.N.”, in addition to the mayor of Bab Ezzouar, “D.A.”.

Direct summons were sent to them to hear them in a corruption file related to the manipulation in obtaining contracts for the installation and marketing of advertising billboards, which were granted to a company specialized in the completion and installation of large billboards in streets and roads, as well as selling advertising spaces in a manner that violated the applicable laws, which turned it into an “empire. “Above the law and authority,” to the extent that the state has not issued a new tender since 2016 to select new dealers to manage and market advertising spaces in all municipalities of the capital, which made this company continue to acquire this field almost alone, through the use of local licenses by the municipal councils.