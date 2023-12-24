Approval of 10 laws proposed by APN representatives within 3 years

The representative of the executive branch, Minister of Relations with Parliament, Basma Azouar, announced that the government has approved 10 laws initiated by the representatives of the National People’s Assembly during the period between 2021 and 2023.

The minister denied the government’s reluctance to adopt the MPs’ proposals, stressing that the 10 draft laws that were recently submitted for discussion came after taking into account the MPs’ proposals, while the rejected initiatives came after an extensive study that proved that there was no point in reconsidering the provisions of these laws.

The latter underlined that the government responded to all these proposals within the established legal deadlines and gave the heads of the two chambers full authority to study the feasibility of these laws.

In response to a question by the representative of the National Liberation Front Party, Ahmed Rabehi, the Minister of Relations with Parliament said that the Constitution, in its article 143, stipulates the right to initiate laws for both the representatives of the National People’s Assembly and the members of the National Assembly, as this article abolishes the numerical requirement for signing legislative proposals, and that article 24 of Organic Law no. 16-12, which regulates the organization of the National People’s Assembly and the council of the nation, their work, as well as the functional relations between them and the amended and supplemented Government, stipulates that the bill that meets the conditions stipulated in Article 22 of the same Organic Law shall be notified to the Government, which shall express its opinion to the Office of the National People’s Assembly or the Office of the National Assembly, as the case may be, within a period not exceeding two months from the date of notification.

If the Government does not express its opinion by the end of this period, the President of the National Assembly or the President of the National People’s Assembly shall refer the bill to the competent committee for consideration.

It should be noted that since the beginning of the current legislative period 2021-2026, the Government has been notified of ten bills initiated by representatives of the National People’s Assembly.

Among the most important proposals was a law amending and supplementing Organic Law No. 18-15 of December 2, 2018, on amended and supplemented financial laws, which was accepted by the government and approved by Parliament on November 30, 2023. A law amending and supplementing Law no. 22. – 02 of 25 April 2022, which determines the organization, formation, functioning and tasks of the Algerian Academy of Sciences and Technologies.

The government representative concluded: “Finally, it must be emphasized that the government is working hard to support all parliamentary initiatives received by members of Parliament in both chambers, including legislative proposals, within the framework of implementing the commitments of the President of the Republic to consolidate democracy and strengthen the role of the legislative authority.”