APS Condemns New French Anti-Algeria Media Campaign

The Algeria Press Service has accused what it described as the French “propaganda machine” of preparing to launch a new hostile campaign against Algeria, by mobilizing its resources in support of fugitive corruption convict Ayoub Aissiou.

In an article published on Saturday, the news agency said that Aissiou had been convicted by Algerian courts of theft and embezzlement of public funds, as well as money laundering and financing entities with a subversive agenda.

This prompted Spanish authorities to arrest him in implementation of an international arrest warrant issued by the Algerian judiciary, the state-run news agency added.

The agency then condemned what it said were “corroborating reports” that French broadcasters TF1 and France Télévisions were preparing to mount a media offensive in defense of the convicted man.

“Through this new subversive operation, aimed at influencing the Spanish judiciary, France is once again confirming its position as a defender and protector of everyone who acts against Algeria, including those involved in corruption cases,” the article said.

It denounced “France’s return to its outdated method of attacking Algeria and adopting new agents by opening its media outlets to these criminals.”

The article concluded that “this new subversive operation will meet the same fate as all previous attempts, as it is a futile effort with no impact.”