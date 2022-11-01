Arab Investments In Algeria Contributed To Shoring up Exports Outside Hydrocarbons

Several Arab investments are emerging in Algeria, which have contributed remarkably to the promotion of the country’s exports outside hydrocarbons, in the iron and steel sectors, fertilizers and agricultural fertilizers, and it is one of the most prominent strategies of the President of the Republic Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune as he announced this goal before his accession to the presidency of the country.

Among the Arab projects that have reached the stage of exporting outside hydrocarbons; Qatari investments in Algeria stand out as one of the Arab countries that have contributed to these endeavors, through the Algerian-Qatari Iron and Steel Company, Bellara, located in Jijel, eastern Algeria.

In this regard, the official of the commercial department of the Algerian-Qatari Iron and Steel Company, Mohamed Zoubiri, stated to Algerian TV a few days ago that the company managed to achieve 140 million dollars as an export figure in 2022, with quantities amounting to about 200 thousand tons of iron and steel products, and it aspires to reach the number set in the 2022 budget and reach the $220 million threshold.

The figures announced by the Algerian-Qatari Iron and Steel Company, Ballara, in the municipality of El Milia, Jijel, come in light of the company’s intention to move to the second phase of the project and its expansion, through a feasibility study to determine the products involved in production from the expansion plan, which comes as an embodiment of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties after a visit by the President of the Republic, Mr Tebboune, to the State of Qatar months ago.

The expansion plan of the Algerian-Qatari Iron and Steel Company includes raising the plant’s production to 4 million tons, up from the 2 million tons that the company is currently producing.

The fertilizers and agricultural fertilizers sector, through Algerian-Arab partnerships, is also considered one of the contributors to Algeria’s exports outside of hydrocarbons, with significant amounts.

In this context, the Algerian-Omani Fertilizer Company, which was established in partnership between the national hydrocarbon company Sonatrach and an Omani partner, stands out. It is located in the oil port of Arzew, in the western province of Oran.

The exports of this company, in 2021, according to information obtained by “Echorouk”, exceeded more than 1.2 billion dollars, and the destination of its sales was to various countries of the world, and expectations indicate that the value of its exports will far exceed what was exported last year, given the high and unprecedented prices of fertilizers in the international market.

The company “Survart” for fertilizers and agricultural fertilizers, which was established in partnership between Sonatrach and the former Egyptian Orascom group, has also contributed to supporting and enhancing Algeria’s exports outside hydrocarbons, as its sales abroad in 2021 amounted to 850 million dollars, and is expected to exceed 1 billion dollars by the end of this year.