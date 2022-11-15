Army-General Chanegriha: “Algeria… A Reliable Partner Which Ensured A Strong Comeback Into The International Arena”

Army General Said Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army (ANP), supervised on Tuesday morning, on the second day of his working and inspection visit to the 4th Military Region, the execution of a sectoral tactical exercise with live ammunition “ISSAR 2-2022” at the level of the North-East Operational Sector In Amenas, southern Algeria, said a statement of the Ministry of National Defense (DND).

The Army General followed, in the company of Major General Omar Telemçani, Commander of the 4th Military Region, a presentation by the Major General of the North-East Operational Sector In Amenas, on the general idea of the exercise and the stages of its conduct, the statement said.

According to the same source, “at the firing range of the operational sector, the Army General closely followed the combat actions carried out by the ground, air and air defense units involved.

“These actions, which were characterized, during all phases, by professionalism and a high tactical and operational level, confirm once again the rigor in the accomplishment of the actions both in terms of planning and execution, and reflect the competence of the cadres in the setting up and conduct of the various operations, as well as the know-how and mastery by the personnel of the various weapon systems and equipment made available, thus contributing to the achievement of the objectives set,” the MND said.

This tactical exercise, “carried out with real ammunition, aims to test the combat readiness of the sector’s units, including the fuel supply system deployed in the field, to train unit commanders and staff in the conduct of operations and to develop their knowledge in planning, preparation, organization and execution, while putting them in the conditions of a real battle,” explains the DND.

At the end of the tactical exercise, “the Army General congratulated the personnel of the units, for the efforts made during the preparation and execution of this tactical exercise with live ammunition, which was sanctioned by very satisfactory results, reflected by the precision of the shots of the various weapons and the perfect coordination between the various weapons and forces involved,” the statement added.

The Army General urged, on the occasion, all the personnel to “take advantage of the positive results obtained, so as to further increase the operational capabilities of the Battle Corps, at the level of this sensitive sector, in particular, and of the National People’s Army, in general.

At the end, the Army General proceeded to the inspection of the units of the North-East Operational Sector In Amenas as well as the formations which took part in this exercise, concludes the DND communiqué.