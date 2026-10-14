At This Price… Algerian Crude Oil Listed As The Most Expensive In The Arab World In September

Algerian Saharan Blend recorded an average price of 118.49 dollars per barrel during September 2026, an increase of 26% compared to August, ranking first among the most expensive oil crudes included in the OPEC basket, according to the organization’s monthly report.

Algerian crude came ahead of Libyan Es Sider crude, which averaged 117.49 dollars per barrel, and UAE Murban crude at 115.39 dollars, while Saudi Arab Light recorded 109.02 dollars per barrel.

The report showed that the average price of the OPEC basket of crudes rose by 28% during September, reaching 110.59 dollars per barrel, compared to 86.44 dollars in August, an increase of 24.15 dollars per barrel.

Iraqi Basrah Medium crude recorded the highest monthly percentage increase among the crudes listed in the data, at about 33%, reaching 108.93 dollars per barrel, compared to 82.04 dollars in August. Kuwait Export crude also rose by 32% to 108.99 dollars, compared to 82.78 dollars.

The average price of Libyan Es Sider crude rose by 29% to 117.49 dollars per barrel, compared to 91.37 dollars in the previous month, while the price of UAE Murban rose by about 27% to 115.39 dollars, compared to 90.96 dollars.

The average price of Saudi Arab Light reached 109.02 dollars per barrel, an increase of 26% compared to 86.52 dollars in August, which is the same percentage recorded by Algerian Saharan Blend, which rose from 94.32 dollars to 118.49 dollars per barrel.

Outside the OPEC basket, the average price of Oman oil futures rose by more than 30% during September, reaching 114.53 dollars per barrel, compared to 87.88 dollars in August. The average price of Dubai crude also increased by 27% to 111.40 dollars per barrel, compared to 87.71 dollars in the previous month.

In the same context, the average price of Brent benchmark crude rose by 16% during September, reaching 102.02 dollars per barrel, while American West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude recorded a similar increase to 95.69 dollars per barrel.