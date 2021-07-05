Aymen Benabderahmane: “The Situation In Our Country Requires Us To Work As One Man”

The Prime Minister, Aymen Benabderahmane, said that the situation in our country and the challenges it poses in light of the health crisis require us to close ranks and work as one man to achieve the desired economic take-off.

The Prime Minister extended his warm congratulations to the Algerian people on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of the Independence and Youth Days.

He said, “This pivotal station in the history of our homeland, makes us stand in honor and reverence for all those who made this national glory among the righteous martyrs and the good mujahideen.”

The Premier went to say, “A pause that makes us bow down in fulfillment of the principles of the first of November 1954 Revolution, and it is our duty to preserve this loyalty and sincerity to all these brave men and women, and what a heavy trust, which we carry with honor and pride.”

Aymen Benabderahmane concluded, “The situation in our country and the challenges it poses in light of the ongoing health crisis and its economic and social repercussions, force us to close our ranks and work as one man to achieve the desired economic take-off.”