Aznar: “Spain Will Pay A Big Price For Sanchez’s Colossal, Ridiculous Mistakes” 

The former Prime Minister of Spain, who signed the friendship treaty with Algeria during the era of the late Algerian President Bouteflika after a meeting in Moncloa, Jose Maria Aznar, said that his country will pay a big price for the diplomatic disasters committed by Pedro Sanchez, by changing the position on the Western Sahara file without discussion, and for creating a crisis with Algeria as well.

Aznar was the Spanish official who signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation with Algeria 20 years ago. He now calls the suspension “a colossal ridiculous” from Spain.



In an interview with the Spanish channel “Antena 3”, Aznar added; “I don’t remember such a colossal ridicule from Spain”.



Aznar expressed concern about the situation; “It is difficult to find in the Spanish politics, a bigger mistake, not to say a ridiculous one as colossal as the one we are experiencing at the moment between North Africa and Spain. It shows, unfortunately, the fragility of our country”.

“Sanchez had taken an “extraordinary step that reached the extent that the King of Morocco read a letter from the Prime Minister of Spain, according to which a 40-year-old policy is being changed without informing the opposition, conducting a parliamentary debate, or announcing the decision directly”.



“Spaniards should know that it is an unusual decision. This provokes the reaction of our ally with whom we concluded a strategic agreement, which I signed myself in 2003. We killed an agreement with Spain’s first gas supplier amid a global energy crisis.”

