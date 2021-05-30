Bachir Mechri: “No One Has The Right To Accept France’s Apology Without Compensation”

The crimes of nuclear explosions for the French tests in the Algerian Sahara are the issue of all the Algerian people, and no one, whatever his/her position and description, has the right to accept an apology from France without tangible compensation and official recognition of these crimes, Bachir Mechri, a lawyer at Algiers District Council and accredited to the Supreme Court, told Echorouk TV and newspaper in an exclusive interview et the headquarters of the Martyrs’ Sons, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the nuclear explosions.

Mechri added that the case file, as a lawyer assigned to the legal aspect of following up on France, will be brought before the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice for nuclear crimes that are considered crimes against humanity, a crime that is indivisible, according to him, from the crimes that affected the Algerian people from 1830 to 1962 because it is an ongoing crime under the effects of the nuclear radiation.

“France did not hand over maps of waste of the nuclear explosions and maps that swallowed nuclear radiation deep into the earth and mixed it with water. These dangers, extended to other African countries, threatening the spread of birth defects and cancers among Algerians”.

In answer to Echorouk’s question about the time, it takes to prepare for the case’s file to be completed and to present it to the Hague International Court, Mechri explained that the deadline is not specified and it is in the hands of Algerian parties that must participate with everything they have to form a file with solid evidence and legal procedures. If they will not accept, this remains due to our negligence, as he who is concerned, no matter how simple as an Algerian, must become a member of a large-scale campaign to turn it into an Algerian obsession called “France’s criminalization, recognition and compensation for the victims,” adding that the French state should build hospitals in the Algerian regions in which it carried out the nuclear tests.

For his part, the General Secretary of the Sons of the Martyrs, Tayeb Houari, asserted that the opportunity now is ripe to criminalize France for what it did in Algeria and that there is a third generation in France and another in Algeria, and of the mujahideen and the sons of the martyrs who remained today, so they should take advantage of this opportunity, especially after removing those who obstructed the file by achieving their own interests, from the system, adding that the crimes of France must be taken in full without being divided, as it is a complete stage from 1830 to 1962.

Houari called for a public front united away from political bargaining and personal interests, in which every Algerian who loves his homeland participates, even if with a simple “word” or a testimony.

For reference, the Algerian office of “ICAN” assigned the lawyer Bachir Mechri to follow up the file of France’s crimes and put the case before international courts. The office headed by Mrs Manal Derbal also opened a website for Algerians to join the group of supporters of this case and consider themselves victims of colonialism.