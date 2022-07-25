Bashar al-Assad: “Algeria Is A Country That Adheres To Its Principles And Arabism”

When receiving Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ramtane Lamamra, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that the Syrian people will not forget that Algeria is a “brotherly country that adheres to its principles and Arabism.”

According to a statement by the Syrian presidency, al-Assad received Minister Lamamra, who is on a working visit to Syria, as a representative of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

In his speech to Lamamra, al-Assad affirmed Syria’s keenness to work with Algeria to open new prospects for cooperation between the two countries, and to shore up fraternal ties between the two peoples.

According to the source, the Syrian president said: “The Syrian people will not forget the position of Algeria, which stood by them, and will always remember it as a brotherly country that adheres to its principles and Arabism.”

Al-Assad added that his country “highly appreciates Algeria’s position in support of Syrian rights in all fields.”

Lamamra: Syria’s absence from the Arab League harms joint Arab action

Meanwhile, in a joint seminar with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Miqdad, in Damascus, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ramtan Lamamra said that Syria’s absence from its seat in the Arab League is detrimental to joint Arab action.

