Belani’s Meeting With the AU-PAPS Commissioner to Discuss the Decolonization of Western Sahara

The meeting dealt with several issues related to peace and security in the African continent, on top of which is the path of decolonization in Western Sahara.



In this regard, the Commissioner briefed Ambassador Belani on the results of his visit to the Sahrawi refugee camps in Tindouf and the content of the meetings he had with both Sahrawi officials and representatives of civil society organizations, youth and women in the camps.



Bankole expressed his deep concern for the great human suffering he witnessed in the camps in light of the harsh climatic conditions and the decline of international aid and support, and for what he sensed at the same time from the high resistance of the Sahrawi people and the great hopes they still have in the continental organization to do justice to them, to get their legitimate rights stipulated in the Constitutive Charter of the African Union, especially those related to the basic principles for which the founding fathers struggled in the field of combating decolonization and the right of peoples to self-determination.

