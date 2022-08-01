Belani’s Meeting With the AU-PAPS Commissioner to Discuss the Decolonization of Western Sahara
The Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in charge of Western Sahara and the Maghreb, Amar Belani, held, on Saturday, July 30 fruitful consultations with the African Union Commissioner for Political, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye.
The meeting dealt with several issues related to peace and security in the African continent, on top of which is the path of decolonization in Western Sahara.
In this regard, the Commissioner briefed Ambassador Belani on the results of his visit to the Sahrawi refugee camps in Tindouf and the content of the meetings he had with both Sahrawi officials and representatives of civil society organizations, youth and women in the camps.
Bankole expressed his deep concern for the great human suffering he witnessed in the camps in light of the harsh climatic conditions and the decline of international aid and support, and for what he sensed at the same time from the high resistance of the Sahrawi people and the great hopes they still have in the continental organization to do justice to them, to get their legitimate rights stipulated in the Constitutive Charter of the African Union, especially those related to the basic principles for which the founding fathers struggled in the field of combating decolonization and the right of peoples to self-determination.
Regarding the political process, Amar Belani asserted the importance of activating the African Troika mechanism on Western Sahara to help the two parties to the conflict to re-engage in direct negotiations, in good faith and without preconditions, in a way that supports the mission of the United Nations’ Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, to reach a lasting and acceptable political solution to both parties based on the rules of international legality and international law.