Belmadi’s Statements About Algeria’s Friendly Fixture Against Tunisia

The upcoming friendly match against Tunisia will be tough, Algeria national team’s coach Djamel Belmadi said on Monday after the arrival of the Fennecs to Annaba, eastern Algeria.

“We will face a World Cup team, one of the best in Africa, and we hope that the match will be beautiful in front of the Annaba fans,” he added.

“The matches are always difficult against Tunisia, and inshallah, we will play a good match.”

Regarding playing in Annaba, Djamel Belmadi explained: “The national team has not played here for a long time, so we had great insistence on playing in Annaba Stadium.”

The Algerian team’s coach talked about the victory achieved in Cameroon, against the Uganda national team: “We achieved a good journey in the CAN qualifiers, and returning with points from outside Algeria is a positive achievement”.

Seeking to make it four wins on the bounce, the Desert Foxes will go head to head with Tunisia in a friendly fixture at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba on Tuesday.

The Carthage Eagles were sent crashing back to earth in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers last time out and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Algeria maintained their 100% record in the ongoing AFCON qualifiers as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Uganda at the Japoma Stadium in Cameroon on Sunday.

Lugano striker Mohamed El Amine Amoura turned in an eye-catching performance as he scored in either half to put the visitors two goals up before Fahad Bayo pulled one back in the 88th minute.

Djamel Belmadi’s men have now won each of their five qualifying matches, scoring nine goals and conceding two, to sit top of Group F with an eight-point lead over second-placed Tanzania.

Algeria, who is one of 14 sides to have already secured their place in Cameroon, now return home, where they are unbeaten in 10 straight matches, picking up six wins and four draws in that time.

The Desert Foxes’ last home defeat came in March 2022, when they were beaten 2-1 in extra time by Cameroon in the second leg of their 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

On the other hand, Tunisia’s unbeaten run in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers came to an end on Saturday, when they were beaten 1-0 by Equatorial Guinea at the Nuevo Estadio de Malabo.

Former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City man Emilio Nsue came up clutch for the hosts as he converted his second-half penalty to hand them a fourth straight win in the qualifiers.

Before that, Tunisia was on a run of three consecutive victories, including a 1-0 win over France in the World Cup on November 30 just before their group-stage exit.

While the Carthage Eagles’ place in the 2023 AFCON is already guaranteed, Saturday’s defeat saw them drop to second place in Group J, with Equatorial Guinea moving into the top spot.

Jalal Kadri’s men now take a break from the qualifiers to face North African rivals Algeria side who have won each of their last three meetings since a 2-1 loss in January 2017.

The attacking trio of Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Said Benrahma started from the bench against Uganda last time out but will push for a place in the 11 on Tuesday.

Slimani, who is currently Algeria’s all-time leading scorer with 41 goals in 91 appearances, should lead the attack, while Mahrez and Benrahma should provide support in the final third.

Having recently switched allegiances from France, Houssem Aouar was handed his debut as he came on in the 65th minute against the Cranes and the 24-year-old could be handed his first start.

Despite their defeat to Equatorial Guinea, Kadri is expected to name a similar 11 on Tuesday, with Anis Ben Slimane, Aissa Laïdouni and Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri starting in midfield once again.

Lorient man Montassar Talbi was a standout performer against Juan Micha’s men and should form the centre-back pairing with Yassine Meriah, shielding Aymen Dahmen between the sticks.

While Tunisia will be looking to return to winning ways, they are a spirited Algeria side who are currently firing on all cylinders. We anticipate an end-to-end affair at the 19 May 1956 Stadium, with the Greens coming out on top in front of their home supporters.