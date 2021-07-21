Benbouzid: “The Epidemiological Situation In Algeria Is Worrying… And Vaccination Is The Only Solution” !

Health Minister Abderrahmane Benbouzid described on Wednesday the epidemiological situation in Algeria, recently marked by a sharp hike in Covid-19 contaminations, as “worrying”, saying that vaccination would remain the only option to fight the pandemic.

Speaking at a videoconference meeting with the wilayas or provincial health directors (DSP), Benbouzid stressed that the health situation was “worrying” in Algeria, due to the spread of the Coronavirus, arguing that vaccination would remain the most effective solution to fight the pandemic, while calling on citizens to be vigilant and strictly adhere to prevention measures.

Benbouzid also urged health directors to “be more mobilized” and to “work to overcome this adverse juncture”, expressing his recognition and gratitude for the efforts made by the various officials in the health sector.

He also called on the DSPs to “update information on the needs of each wilaya or province in oxygen, through the electronic platform of the Oxygen Cell, recently created by the Prime Ministry, in order to facilitate the supply of this vital substance in a timely manner and preserve the health and lives of patients.

The minister also said that a private operator would start producing this vital substance “soon”, adding that Algeria had acquired the concentrators from China and that they should be received by “next Friday or Saturday”.

He said he expects a greater number of citizens to be vaccinated as of next Friday with the receipt of a new shipment of vaccines from China.

Benbouzid had announced that the health ministry will receive four (04) million doses of vaccines in July.

For his part, the spokesman of the Monitoring Committee of the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic, Djamel Fourar announced that the Ministry will soon receive nearly three (03) million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines per month, which will ensure the continuation, in a comfortable way, of the ongoing vaccination campaign.

Benbouzid said at a meeting on Wednesday with the sector’s executives that “a large hotel” will be reserved in each affected wilaya or province for the treatment of patients suffering from lack of oxygen.

The minister stressed that the National People’s Army (ANP) will provide the sector with a hotel located in Ben Aknoun, with a capacity of 120 beds and equipped with respirators.

Benbouzid also instructed the directors of his sector to double the number of resuscitation doctors, to establish a direct contact with the cell under the Prime Ministry via the digital platform, to secure the respirators by mobilizing paramedics and supervisors to rationalize the use of these devices and prepare a larger number of beds.

1,298 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and 23 deaths were recorded Tuesday in Algeria.