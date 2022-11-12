Bengrina: BRICS, An Important Step For Algeria’s Economy

The head of the National Construction Movement (el-binaa), Abdelkader Bengrina, praised Algeria’s stop to join the BRICS economic group, which would support the national economy in the future.

Bengrina talked, on Saturday, in a speech during the activities of the 7th annual conference of the movement, that the step of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Algeria to join the BRICS group is important and necessary in the future for our country, declaring: “We highly appreciate the request of the President of the Republic and Algeria to join a space that includes 40% the world’s population, which is the BRICS group… for what the global bloc can achieve in support of the national economy.”

On the other hand, the head of the movement turned to the 31st Arab summit held in Algeria and called on Arab leaders to abide by its outcomes, which successfully managed to renew hope and talk about economic integration and joint action between the countries of the region, especially concerning food security that was affected during the recent Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

“I call for upgrading the economic system in all the countries of our nation, and for economic integration and avoid erosion by activating cooperation agreements to achieve self-sufficiency, as the nation has huge resources that qualify it to achieve economic security”, Bengrina added in his speech.

The same is true for the health aspect, Bengrina confirmed the importance of achieving health security, the latter which showed great weakness during the health crisis resulting from the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic, saying: “The threats that affected our food security because of the Ukrainian crisis pained me, as did the health crisis. Therefore, our nation must achieve security by the wills and rationalization of policies.”

On the political level, “the construction movement group called for expanding the circle of democratic participation and popular legitimacy, emphasizing the need to continue the war on terrorism and organized crime, to achieve peace, development and the welfare of the citizen and to spare the nation the schemes of violence, with the importance of strengthening the country’s internal front so that we can face external risks and stick to our political positions”, he explained.

The movement valued the youth initiatives that aim to achieve rapprochement, both at the level of businessmen and scientific research spaces, and to engage in political competition, despite being aware of the extent of the responsibility, the enormity of the challenges and constraints surrounding them”, he concluded.

Algeria officially applied to join the BRICS economic group, the bloc of emerging economies that includes Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

Foreign Ministry official Leila Zerrouki said on Monday, 7 November, that Algeria has requested membership in the economic bloc.

Zerrouki explained that Algeria has finalized all necessary measures for membership.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboun signalled, in July, his willingness to join the bloc, saying BRICS “attracts Algeria’s attention.”

“Joining this group will take Algeria, the pioneer of the non-alignment principle, away from the attraction of the two poles,” he said.

The economies of the five BRICS members, which have more than 40% of the world’s population, account for about a quarter of the world’s gross domestic product.