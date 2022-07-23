Benziane: “We Have Registered 73 Patents And 24 International Research Projects Since January 2021”

The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Abdelbaki Benziane, expounded the outcome of the sector’s achievements in the field of scientific research and development research since January 2021.

On Saturday, during his supervision of the opening of the national symposium for public institutions of a scientific and technological nature, the minister explained that the outcome of the sector’s achievements in the field of scientific research and development research since January 2021 includes 73 patents and the publication of 9,874 indexed articles in the Scopus database.

He pointed to the participation of 24 international projects in research and innovation for permanent researchers in national research centers and their benefit from national and external funding.

Mr. Benziane added that the outcome also included the opening of several electronic platforms to contribute to the digitization of the services of the sector, including the unified digital portal for classified Algerian scientific journals, which includes 817 journals, as well as the establishment of units, laboratories and research teams by economic institutions, associations and institutions of a scientific nature.